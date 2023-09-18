Live
- SC asks Jharkhand CM Soren to approach HC against ED summons
- Purandeswari slams AP govt. demands inquiry into alleged irregularities in liquor issues
- PM Modi recalls momentous occasions on last day of LS proceedings in old Parliament House
- Apple to roll out iOS 17 today: Time, Compatible iPhones, and Features
- J&K L-G visits slain police officer’s family to offer condolences
- India Meteorological Department issues Red Alert till Sep 20 as Gujarat braces for torrential rainfall
- Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 - Gearing up for the Most Awaited Festival
- ATS team arrests Bhilwara man for posting anti-national content on social media
- Delhi HC upholds cancellation of UPSC aspirant's candidature for uploading wrong photo
- Flat selling case: ED tracks audit report of accused company with Nusrat Jahan’s signature as director
Just In
Flat selling case: ED tracks audit report of accused company with Nusrat Jahan’s signature as director
Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has tracked an audit report of 7 Sense Infrastructure Private Limited, a financial entity accused of duping...
Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has tracked an audit report of 7 Sense Infrastructure Private Limited, a financial entity accused of duping senior citizens of several crores of rupees by promising them residential flats at reasonable rates, which contains the signature of actress-turn-politician and Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha Nusrat Jahan as its director.
Though the audit report for the financial year 2015-16 corroborates Jahan’s claims that she resigned from the company in March 2017, it refutes her statement that as an "independent director" she was unaware of the financial and transaction details of the entity.
The ED officials are keeping this factor in mind while carrying forward their investigation in the matter.
Sources said that in case the actress-turned-politician is summoned for the second time for interrogation, she might be questioned on this audit report carrying her signature.
Jahan faced a prolonged six-hour questioning by the probe sleuths at the central agency’s Salt Lake office in the northern outskirts of Kolkata on September 12.
While leaving the ED office, the MP had told the media that she had answered all the queries and was ready to extend all possible cooperation in future if needed.
The accusation against the said financial entity is that they collected several crores of rupees from senior citizens promising them residential flats at lucrative rates. However, as per the complaint, instead of providing them flats, their money was used for purchase of personal residential accommodation by the directors, including Jahan.
Jahan has, however, denied allegations and claimed that she took a loan of around Rs 1.16 crore from the said corporate entity, where she resigned in March 2017, and repaid the loan along with interest amounting to over Rs 1.40 crore in March 2017 only.