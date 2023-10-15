Live
- Israel moves hundreds of tanks close to Gaza fence as ground invasion looms
- GVL calls for promoting Visakhapatnam as a sought-after tourist destination
- Men’s ODI WC: Gurbaz, Alikhil fifties carry Afghanistan to a competitive 284 against England
- Ponnala Lakshmaiah met KCR- To formally Join BRS in Jangaon public meeting
- Ghumanhera, Raja Karan, Khalsa, Salute Hockey Academy win in Junior & Sub Junior categories
- BJP MP claims Mahua Moitra took 'cash & gifts' to ask questions in Parliament
- 25 injured as van overturns in Bihar's Kaimur
- Samantha doesn’t skips Sunday workout despite pain
- 3.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Faridabad near Delhi
- SC lists plea of Sterlite copper unit of Tamil Nadu for hearing on November 29
Just In
Flood alert for three rivers in Thiruvananthapuram after heavy rain
With heavy rain lashing Thiruvananthapuram district since October 14 night, the Central Water Commission has issued a flood warning for three rivers in the state capital.
Thiruvananthapuram: With heavy rain lashing Thiruvananthapuram district since October 14 night, the Central Water Commission has issued a flood warning for three rivers in the state capital.
The flood alert has been issued for the Karamana, Neyyar and Vamanapuram rivers in the district.
At least 572 people have been housed in 17 relief camps across the district.
The weather department has also asked people staying close to the river banks to be on alert as heavy rain has been predicted for the next five days in Kerala.
Kerala Revenue minister K. Rajan has asked people of Thiruvananthapuram to stay vigilant as heavy downpour is expected to continue in the next five days.
Water entered several houses in the district and many areas in the city were inundated.