Focus on teamwork and not on blame-game, said LG Saxena

New Delhi: Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Arvind Kejriwal on Friday reviewed the site at Vikas Bhawan, ITO, where a drain regulator has been damaged. Meanwhile, Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj informed the Lt Governor that he made multiple requests to various officials last night to send the NDRF, but to no avail, and that the NDRF has reached here today. He said that it would have been better if the NDRF had come last night.

In response to which LG said, "I'd like to tell you that this is not the time to blame or comment on anyone."We need to work together right now. I can say much more but it is not necessary now.Saxena said that the way the job is being done here, we will be successful.The flow of Yamuna is very fast. It is more important to stop it.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that the water regulator at Indraprastha has been damaged due to the high flow of the Yamuna river.Its restoration may take three to four hours.He explained that, water began to enter the city as a result of damage to the regulator, and various locations surrounding ITO, Rajghat were swamped.At Rajghat, the water has started to flow back into the city from the drain. In many other areas along the river, it is because of the overflow of the river Yamuna. The whole night our engineers and staff together tried to repair it. I thank all the staff involved in repairing the regulator.Now comes the relief.The water has slowly begun to recede.Now the water level has come up to 208.38.

In response to the water delivery outage in Delhi, Kejriwal stated that floods caused Yamuna water to enter the pump room and machinery. If we run the plant, current will flow into them.We cannot run the machine until the water level is lowered, and even after 24 hours, because drying the machinery takes time.

On releasing water from Hathnikund Barrage,Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar stated that this current flood is a natural calamity and that politics should not be played on it.The rains that have fallen in the hilly areas have abruptly increased the volume of water in our rivers. The Yamuna had 1 lakh cusecs of water, which unexpectedly surged to 3.70 lakh cusecs the next day.We have informed Arvind Kejriwal that we can only manage a limited amount of water in the barrage. The barrage has a capacity of 1 lakh cusecs of water, and it is impossible to halt any water that exceeds that.

CM Khattar further stated that Haryana was the first to be affected when water was released from there. Delhi comes after several of our districts.This has an impact on us as well. Arvind Kejriwal should avoid bringing up the topic that additional water has been released.

According to Congress leader Pawan Kheda, the people of Delhi are bearing the brunt of this blame game.Arvind Kejriwal wrote a letter requesting that no water be released from HathniKund.Should Haryana's people drown? The water needed to be released and moved on from there. It's just the truth that kejriwal should accept that he failed to clean the drains.If you did not maintain your infrastructure, then people used to bear the brunt of it.

Targeting the Aam Aadmi Party, Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi stated that Delhi voted for those who are not willing to serve the city now.Every time there is a tragedy, instead of working, they started allege that it is the Ministry of Home Affairs' responsibility, that LG has done it, that Haryana is releasing water, but they do not work. Punjab had been lost in his own words. During Corona, the centre gave them oxygen, but they did not have the resources to keep it.