Live
Just In
Food Poisoning Scare: 50 Female Students Hospitalized In Maharashtra College
In a concerning incident at Puranmal Lahoti Government Polytechnic in Latur, Maharashtra, approximately 50 female students were rushed to the hospital following suspected food poisoning. The event unfolded on Saturday evening after the students had their usual hostel dinner.
The meal, consisting of rice, chapatis, okra curry, and lentil soup, was served around 7 PM. Within 90 minutes, several students began experiencing nausea, with some progressing to vomiting. Responding swiftly, the college principal alerted Dr. Uday Mohite, dean of the Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Medical College and Hospital in Latur.
By midnight, nearly 50 students had been admitted to the hospital. Dr. Mohite reported that while 20 students were discharged by 3 AM Sunday, 30 others remained under observation. He assured that none of the patients were in critical condition.
College principal VD Nitnaware emphasized that immediate action was taken to ensure student safety. Local authorities, including the Shivajinagar police, were notified, and food samples were collected for analysis to determine the cause of the incident.
Latur's Member of Parliament, Shivaji Kalge, visited the hospital and urged the district collector to investigate the matter thoroughly. The incident has raised concerns about food safety in educational institutions and prompted calls for stricter oversight of hostel meal preparation and service.