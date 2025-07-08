Forecast for hotter, humid days in TN for next few days

Chennai: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a weather advisory predicting a sharp rise in temperatures across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry over the coming days, driven by strong westerly winds prevailing in the lower tropospheric level.

According to the RMC, dry weather conditions will dominate much of the state this week. “Maximum temperatures are likely to rise by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius on July 8 and 9 in several districts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal,” the advisory stated.

The increase is attributed to the influence of moderate to strong westerly winds blowing across the region at lower atmospheric levels. The temperature spike is expected to peak on July 9, with several regions likely to experience both high heat and increased humidity.

The RMC has urged residents to take precautions against heat-related health issues, especially during peak daytime hours.

On Monday, Madurai Airport registered the highest maximum temperature in the state at 39 degrees Celsius, while Karur Paramathi recorded the lowest temperature for the day.

Chennai too is expected to see soaring mercury levels, with forecasts suggesting the temperature could breach the 38 degrees Celsius mark.

“Light to moderate rainfall is, however, expected in some parts of the city,” the RMC noted.

Despite the prevailing heatwave-like conditions, the weather department has also forecast isolated spells of rainfall across the region. Light to moderate showers are expected in select areas of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal until July 13. This is likely to bring some relief, especially in the hilly and forested regions.

On Monday, Naduvattam in The Nilgiris district recorded the highest rainfall at 6 cm, followed by Avalanche (also in The Nilgiris) with 5 cm, and Chinnakallar in Coimbatore district with 4 cm.

The RMC continues to monitor the situation and has advised residents to stay updated through official channels, stay hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure to sunlight, and take precautions during sudden rain spells.



