Foreign Minister of Iran discusses bilateral ties with PM Modi

New Delhi: Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran paid a courtesy call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday.



"Was happy to receive Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian for a useful discussion on further development of Centuries-old civilizational links between India and Iran. Our relations have mutually benefited both the countries and have promoted regional security and prosperity," Prime Minister tweeted after the meeting.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, who is on an official visit to India, earlier also met Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar.

"Wide ranging discussion with FM @Amirabdolahian of Iran. Reviewed our bilateral cooperation, including in trade, connectivity, health and people to people ties. Exchanged views on global and regional issues including JCPOA, Afghanistan and Ukraine," S Jaishankar tweeted.

The Ministry of External Affairs also put out statement after the meeting between the two leaders.