Foreign Minister of Iran discusses bilateral ties with PM Modi

Foreign Minister of Iran discusses bilateral ties with PM Modi
Foreign Minister of Iran discusses bilateral ties with PM Modi

New Delhi: Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran paid a courtesy call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday.

"Was happy to receive Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian for a useful discussion on further development of Centuries-old civilizational links between India and Iran. Our relations have mutually benefited both the countries and have promoted regional security and prosperity," Prime Minister tweeted after the meeting.

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, who is on an official visit to India, earlier also met Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar.

"Wide ranging discussion with FM @Amirabdolahian of Iran. Reviewed our bilateral cooperation, including in trade, connectivity, health and people to people ties. Exchanged views on global and regional issues including JCPOA, Afghanistan and Ukraine," S Jaishankar tweeted.

The Ministry of External Affairs also put out statement after the meeting between the two leaders.

