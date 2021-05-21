Foreign minister S Jaishankar will be visiting US from 21st to 24th May

New Delhi: The Foreign Minister S Jaishankar will travel to the US on Monday (May 24) for a five-day visit. It is being told that he will discuss with the US companies about the purchase of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine and later the possibility of its joint production. A statement was also issued by the Ministry of External Affairs in this regard.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be visiting America from 24 to 28 May. He is likely to meet UN Secretary-General in Antonio Gutarais New York. The ministry said that Jaishankar will also discuss with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington. He will discuss bilateral relations with members of the US cabinet and senior officials of local administration. During the External Affairs Minister's visit, he has a program of dialogue between India and the United States on the economic and Covid-19 epidemic related business forums.

According to the information, even before Jaishankar's visit to America, the Ministry of External Affairs had given hints about the purchase of vaccines. Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi had said that, India is in talks with American enterprises about the purchase of anti-Covid-19 vaccines and the possibility of producing them later in the country.