Forensic Report Reveals Deception In Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case

A forensic analysis of Dr. Sandip Ghosh's polygraph test results suggests deliberate attempts to misleadCBI investigators probing the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar hospital in Kolkata. This revelation comes from a CBI remand note, exclusively obtained by India Today, which sheds light on the former hospital principal's actions following the gruesome incident.

The report indicates that Dr. Ghosh showed no intention of filing a First Information Report (FIR) regarding the case, despite its severity and the public outcry it sparked. This information surfaced shortly after the CBI arrested Dr. Ghosh and senior police officer Abhijit Mondal for delaying the FIR and mishandling evidence.

According to the CBI's documentation, Dr. Ghosh underwent both layered voice analyst (LVA) and polygraph tests during the investigation. The Central Forensic Science Laboratory's report concluded that his responses were "deceptive on certain important issues relating to this case."

The remand note further reveals that despite consulting a lawyer, Dr. Ghosh refrained from registering an FIR. Eventually, the hospital's vice-principal filed a complaint, erroneously categorizing the incident as a suicide. Moreover, Dr. Ghosh allegedly downplayed the rape aspect of the crime in his communications with Abhijit Mondal, which began at 10:03 AM on August 9, shortly after the discovery of the victim's body.

Notably, Dr. Ghosh did not immediately visit the hospital upon being informed about the body at 9:58 AM on the day of the incident. This delay in response is among the suspicious behaviors highlighted in the CBI's findings.

As the Calcutta High Court awaits a progress report from the CBI on this high-profile case, these new revelations add another layer of complexity to the ongoing investigation. The case continues to draw national attention, emphasizing the need for a thorough and transparent inquiry into the tragic event that has shocked the medical community and the public alike.