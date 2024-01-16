  • Menu
Forest fires trigger landmine explosions along LoC in J&K’s Poonch

Jammu: Forest fires along the Line of Control (LoC) on Tuesday resulted in explosion of several landmines in J&K’s Poonch district.

Reports said that forest fires have been continuing for the last two to three days in the Mendhar and Balakote areas of the district.

These fires close to the LoC have resulted in the explosion of several landmines in these areas.

“Joint efforts by forest officials and the Army are going on to bring these fires under control,” officials said.

