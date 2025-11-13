Forest officials, animal lovers differ on feeding monkeys

Berhampur: A fresh debate has surfaced in Berhampur over the Forest department’s recent appeal urging the public not to feed monkeys, as animal lovers and forest officials find themselves on opposite sides of an emotional and ecological argument.

The Berhampur Forest Division has put up posters across several urban and suburban areas cautioning residents against feeding monkeys. Officials have cited health and safety concerns, warning that such practices could lead to spread of rabies and other zoonotic diseases.

They further claim that the regular feeding of wild animals disrupts their natural instincts, making them dependent on humans for food and emboldening them to enter human settlements.

However, animal welfare activists and nature enthusiasts have voiced strong opposition to the advisory. They argue that the monkeys, deprived of natural food sources in the nearby hills and forests, are driven to human habitats out of sheer hunger and survival instinct.

“It is not compassion, but necessity that brings them to our doors. Instead of banning feeding, the authorities should ensure food and water availability in their natural habitat.

The Forest department must create ‘Food Zones’ for the monkeys in the hilly areas to sufficiently feed the monkeys,” said animal lover Lalatendu Chowdhury, who discussed the issue with the DFO Berhampur.

Forest officials, however, maintain that human feeding interferes with wildlife management, often leading to aggressive behaviour among monkeys and a rise in monkey–human conflicts. “We are not against compassion,” said a forest official, “but feeding wild animals on roadsides or near temples poses health risks and disturbs ecological balance.”