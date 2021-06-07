Former bureaucrats write to Modi

New Delhi : A group of 93 former civil servants wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, expressing "deep concern" over the recent developments in the Union Territory of Lakshadweep.

Highlighting drafts of three regulations introduced by administrator P K Patel, the signatories asserted that Lakshadweep occupies a unique place in India's geographic and cultural diversity.

"These drafts have been introduced without local consultation and are presently with the Ministry of Home Affairs, government of India for necessary approvals," said the letter written by former civil servants under the aegis of Constitutional Conduct Group (CCG).

They have urged the prime minister to ensure an appropriate development model, in consultation with the islanders with emphasis on access to safe and secure healthcare, education and just governance among others.

A copy of the letter was also shared with Home Minister Amit Shah and Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Prakash Javadekar. Patel is also the Administrator of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu. The islands are now in turmoil due to the rash of proposals introduced by Patel, who also serves as the administrator of the UTs of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

The draft Lakshadweep Animal Preservation Regulation 2021 will ban the slaughter of cows, bulls and bullocks, while another legislation seeks to greenlight liquor bars, ostensibly to promote tourism.

Lakshadweep has long been a non-alcoholic zone and beef is a big part of the islanders' diet naturally, these moves on the administrator's part have sparked a major outcry.

Former National Security Adviser Shivshankar Menon, former Prasar Bharati CEO Jawhar Sircar, ex-Foreign Secretary Sujatha Singh, former Adviser to prime minister T K A Nair and former Chief Information Commissioner Wajahat Habibullah are among the 93 signatories.