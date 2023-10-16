Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi criticized the BJP for attempting to divide society

New Delhi : Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Manipur violence and stated that he is more concerned about Israel. The BJP is simply interested in spreading enmity. Rahul Gandhi, who is campaigning in Mizoram, said at a rally near Raj Bhavan in Aizawl that Manipur is no longer a single state but has been split into two caste lines.

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi remarked that by signing a peace treaty in 1986, Congress took the initiative to bring peace to the insurgency-torn north-eastern state. He stated, "It's surprising that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian government are more concerned with what's going on in Israel than with what's happening in Manipur. People are also being slaughtered in Manipur, and women are mistreated."

Rahul Gandhi stated that the Indian idea is to respect each other, be tolerant, and learn from each other's religion and language, but the BJP is attacking it. The BJP incites hatred and violence. Mizoram will hold elections in a single phase on November 7. The vote will be counted on December 3.