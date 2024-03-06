  • Menu
Former MP Dhananjay Singh sentenced to seven years jail in kidnapping case

A special court in UP's Jaunpur on Wednesday sentenced former MP Dhananjay Singh to a seven-year jail term in a case of extortion and kidnapping.

The special court for MP/MLA cases also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on him.

The former MP was convicted on Tuesday for kidnapping Jal Nigam project manager Abhinav Singhal and taken into custody.

Singhal had filed a case against the former MP from Jaunpur in Line Bazar police station, accusing him of kidnapping, extortion and threats.

The work of laying sewer lines worth about Rs 300 crore was going on in Jaunpur and Singhal alleged that the former MP obstructed the work.

"He forcefully called me to his residence with his men, demanded extortion and threatened to kill me," he told the police. He had filed a case against four people including the former MP.

