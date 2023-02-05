Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf Passes Away Following a Lengthy Illness

Former Pakistan President and Army chief Pervez Musharraf died on February 5th at a hospital in Dubai after suffering from a prolonged illness. The former military dictator was in critical condition at the American Hospital in Dubai and had no chance of recovery. In 2019, he was charged with high treason and sentenced to death for suspending the Constitution, although his sentence was later suspended.

He was hospitalized due to Amyloidosis, a rare disease that develops when abnormal proteins accumulate in the organs, impacting normal function. He was diagnosed with a life-threatening condition in 2018 in the UAE and left for Dubai in 2016 for medical treatment. He was considered a fugitive in the cases of the assassination of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and the killing of a Red Mosque cleric.

