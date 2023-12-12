Live
Just In
Former Rly official gets 5-year jail in bribery case
The Special CBI Court in Jammu on Tuesday sentenced a former Executive Engineer of Northern Railways to five years' imprisonment in a bribery case.
According to the CBI, they had registered the instant case against B B Mittal, Executive Engineer (Construction/Doubling), Northern Railway, Jammu on the allegations that he was demanding a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant for releasing the security amount of Rs 7.5 lakhs.
Acting on the case, a CBI team laid a trap on July 15, 2009 and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 10,000 from the complainant.
“After investigation, a charge sheet was filed on March 11, 2010. The trial court found the said accused guilty and convicted him,” said a senior CBI official.
“On Tuesday, the Special CBI judge sentenced Mittal, the then Executive Engineer, to five years' rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs 10,000,” the official added.