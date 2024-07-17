Live
Just In
Former Tamil Nadu Minister MR Vijayabhaskar Arrested In 100 Crore Land Grab Case
- Former AIADMK minister MR Vijayabhaskar was arrested by the Tamil Nadu CB-CID from Kerala in a Rs 100 crore land grab case involving charges of forgery, kidnapping, assault, and criminal intimidation.
- Five special teams are established to arrest Vijaybhasker.
The Tamil Nadu Crime Branch CID (CB-CID) apprehended former state minister MR Vijayabhaskar on Tuesday from a hideout in Kerala in connection with a Rs 100 crore land grab case.
Vijayabhaskar, an AIADMK leader and former transport minister in the previous Edappadi Palaniswami administration, is accused of forging documents, kidnapping, assault, and criminal intimidation to unlawfully acquire 22 acres of land in Karur valued at Rs 100 crore.
Following the Karur Principal District and Sessions court's recent rejection of his anticipatory bail requests, five special teams were established to arrest Vijayabhaskar.
Vijayabhaskar was reportedly on the run, and the special teams eventually located him in a hideout in Peechi, Thrissur, near the Tamil Nadu border. He was taken to the CB-CID office in Karur. Another individual was also arrested alongside Vijayabhaskar.
The initial case stemmed from a complaint filed by a Sub-Registrar, while another complaint from Prakash, the landowner, alleged that Vijayabhaskar and his associates threatened his family and fraudulently transferred the land.
In response, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami condemned the arrest, labeling it as "political vendetta" and expressing confidence that Vijayabhaskar would prevail in the legal proceedings.