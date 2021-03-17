X
X
Former Union minister Dilip Gandhi dies at 69

Highlights

BJP leader and former Union minister Dilip Gandhi died at a hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday, family sources said.

Mumbai: BJP leader and former Union minister Dilip Gandhi died at a hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday, family sources said.

He was 69.

Gandhi had served as the Minister of State for Shipping in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led central government.

He recently tested positive for coronavirus and was undergoing treatment for multiple ailments, the sources said.

The BJP leader, who started his career as a corporator in late 80s, had won the Lok Sabha elections three times since 1999 from Ahmednagar in Maharashtra.

He was denied ticket in the 2019 general polls.

