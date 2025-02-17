'Fortunate to take holy dip': Union Minister Baghel praises ISKCON & Adani group’s services

Prayagraj: Union Minister of State S.P. Singh Baghel described his holy dip at the Maha Kumbh as a profound and transformative experience. He also commended ISKCON and the Adani Group for their significant service contributions.

Refuting opposition allegations of mismanagement, Baghel remarked, "I feel truly blessed to have taken this sacred dip in the Maha Kumbh. It is a moment of divine grace and a milestone in my life."

Highlighting the grandeur of Maha Kumbh, he asserted that the event is more than a spiritual gathering -- it embodies values of service, cooperation, and devotion. "The dedication of millions of devotees reflects the magnificence of Indian culture," he said.

Addressing the criticism, Baghel countered, "If a family hosting 200-300 guests at a wedding feels overwhelmed, imagine organising an event for 50 crore people. This Kumbh is an extraordinary success -- an unprecedented achievement under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath."

He also lauded the collaborative service efforts of ISKCON and the Adani Group. "Thanks to the Adani Group’s support, ISKCON is distributing Mahaprasad to one lakh people daily - an act that reinforces the sacred essence of the Kumbh," he noted.

Baghel further emphasised India's deep-rooted tradition of service, stating, "We call it Mahaprasad because, in this nation, 80 crore people receive 5 kg of wheat and rice-free every month. This is a testament to India's enduring commitment to seva (service)."

Meanwhile, devotees continued to pour in Prayagraj to take a holy dip at the sacred sangam.

Devotees have praised the arrangements made by the government for the smooth conduct of the festival, expressing their satisfaction with the facilities provided.

The Maha Kumbh provided devotees and visitors with a unique experience of faith and culture. This Maha Kumbh is not just a religious event but also a vibrant celebration of Indian culture and traditions.