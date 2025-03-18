Four arrested in Kotturpuram double murder case in Chennai

Chennai: The Chennai Police have arrested four people in connection with the brutal murder of two history sheeters in Tamil Nadu's Kotturpuram.

The victims, identified as Arun Kumar (25) and Padappai Suresh (25), were hacked to death by a gang allegedly led by ‘Sukku Kaapi’ Suresh on Sunday night.

According to police sources, Arun Kumar and his brother had an ongoing feud with ‘Sukku Kaapi’ Suresh, who was allegedly involved in recruiting minors for drug peddling. Their rivalry intensified after Arun Kumar’s lover, Shahinshah, a widow and mother of two, was found strangled in her home in Kelambakkam in 2022.

Arun suspected ‘Sukku Kaapi’ Suresh’s involvement in her murder and had vowed revenge.

Fearing retaliation, ‘Sukku Kaapi’ Suresh reportedly planned the attack.

On Sunday night, around 11 p.m., Arun and his friend Padappai Suresh, who had become close during their time in prison, got heavily intoxicated and passed out.

Seizing the opportunity, Suresh and his gang ambushed them, attacking them with machetes and sickles before fleeing the scene.

Following the double murder, the Greater Chennai Police launched a manhunt to track down the suspects. Three special teams were deployed to investigate the case, leading to the arrest of four individuals on Tuesday. The interrogation of the suspects is currently underway.

The Kotturpuram murders come just days after another shocking attack in Kancheepuram. On March 11, a 30-year-old history sheeter, Vasoolraja, was killed in broad daylight outside a ration shop near the Thirukkali Medu Shiva Temple.

Unidentified assailants hurled a country-made bomb at him, which struck his chest before detonating, killing him instantly. His body was later sent for post-mortem at the Government Kancheepuram Hospital. Investigations revealed that Vasoolraja had over 20 pending criminal cases, including charges of attempted murder, robbery, and theft. He had recently been released on bail and was working as a travel agent.

These recent incidents have raised fears about the resurgence of gang-related violence in Chennai.

Following the murder of Tamil Nadu BSP president and Chennai High Court lawyer K. Armstrong on July 5, 2024, the Greater Chennai Police had intensified their crackdown on criminal gangs.

Several history-sheeters were killed in encounters, leading to a decline in gang-related violence. However, the latest murders of Vasoolraja and the two Kotturpuram history-sheeters suggest that gang wars may be resurfacing.

Law enforcement agencies are on high alert, and authorities have assured the public that strict action will be taken to prevent further violence. The Chennai police, with their special task forces, are likely to intensify their efforts to track down those responsible and restore law and order.