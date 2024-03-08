  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Four killed, 1 hurt in car-motorcycle accident in Maha's Nashik

Four killed, 1 hurt in car-motorcycle accident in Mahas Nashik
x
Highlights

Four persons were killed and one person was seriously injured in an accident involving a motorcycle and a car on the Sinnar-Ghoti Road in Maharashtra's Nashik on Friday, police said.

Nashik (Maharashtra): Four persons were killed and one person was seriously injured in an accident involving a motorcycle and a car on the Sinnar-Ghoti Road in Maharashtra's Nashik on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred around 4.30 pm near the Umbarkhon Phata in Igatpuri taluka when the motorcycle reportedly attempted to overtake the car on the busy road.

There were three riders on the motorcycle and one in the car when the crash took place, while some others on the road were also injured.

At least one victim reportedly critically injured was rushed by the villagers to the Ghoti rural hospital, and police are attempting to ascertain the identity of all the dead persons.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X