Four killed as vehicle falls into gorge in J&K’s Kishtwar

Jammu: At least four people died on Sunday when a vehicle carrying them plunged into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district.

Officials said a vehicle went out of the driver’s control in the Massu Paddar area of Kishtwar district.

“The vehicle dropped into a deep gorge after the driver lost control of the wheel. Four people died in this accident. A rescue operation was immediately launched. Two people are reported to be missing after this accident. They are being traced,” officials said.

Sunday’s accident happened a day after four soldiers were killed in a road accident in the Saderkoot Payeen area of Kashmir’s Bandipora district. The driver had lost control of the Army vehicle after which the vehicle plunged into a gorge. Doctors at a nearby hospital had first declared two soldiers as brought dead while two others succumbed to critical injuries later. One injured soldier is being treated in the hospital.

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condoled the death of the four soldiers in the Bandipora road accident.

The Army, police and security forces have intensified anti-terrorist operations and patrolling in the hinterland and the borders after reports that terrorists are waiting to sneak into Jammu and Kashmir.

Security forces have been aggressively carrying out anti-terrorist operations against terrorists, their over-ground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers in order to dismantle the terror ecosystem in the union territory.

These operations followed some dastardly attacks carried out by the terrorists after the peaceful and people-participative Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly elections in J&K. Intelligence agencies say that the peaceful conduct of elections witnessed by diplomats of many countries has frustrated the handlers of terror sitting across the border in Pakistan. Intelligence agencies say the terror handlers have directed terrorists to give the dying terrorism its last push in the union territory.