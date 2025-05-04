Four killed in head-on collision with bus in TN's Tiruvarur

Chennai: Four people from Kerala were killed and three others seriously injured in a tragic road accident in the early hours of Sunday at Tiruvarur in Tamil Nadu.

According to police, the victims were travelling in an Omni van that collided head-on with a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) bus near Koradacheri around 4 a.m.

All seven occupants of the van were from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, and were en route to the Velankanni Mother Mary Church on a pilgrimage.

Four passengers, Rajinath, Rajesh, Sajith and Rahul, died instantly on the spot, while the remaining three sustained severe injuries and were rushed to Tiruvarur Government Hospital.

The hospital authorities confirmed that the injured were in critical condition and receiving intensive care. The injured were identified as Rajinas, Sabi and Sunil.

Dr. S. Manoharan, duty medical officer at Tiruvarur Government Hospital, said, “We received three patients with multiple fractures, head injuries, and internal bleeding. Our team is providing continuous monitoring and treatment. Their condition remains critical, and we have alerted their families.”

Eyewitnesses reported that the van appeared to lose control before veering into the path of the oncoming bus, which was travelling towards Thanjavur.

“The impact was massive. Locals rushed to help, but the van was completely mangled,” said R. Kannan, a local resident who assisted in the rescue operation.

Police said preliminary investigations suggest that driver fatigue or drowsiness may have contributed to the crash. A detailed inquiry is underway to determine the exact cause.

The bodies of the deceased have been moved to Tiruvarur District Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The Velankanni Basilica, located in Nagapattinam district, is one of the most visited Christian pilgrimage centres in South India, attracting lakhs of devotees annually, especially from Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

The route to Velankanni often witnesses heavy traffic, particularly during weekends and festival seasons, and has seen a rise in road accidents in recent years.

According to official data, Tamil Nadu records one of the highest numbers of road accidents in India each year, with fatigue and overspeeding listed as major causes. Further updates are awaited.