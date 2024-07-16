Four killed in traffic collision in Vietnam

Live
Four people were killed in a crash among three vehicles in Vietnam's capital Hanoi on Tuesday noon, local media reported.
At around 12 p.m., a dump truck carrying crushed stone crashed into the right side of a 1.5-ton mini truck in the suburban district of Hoai Duc, according to VnExpress reports, Xinhua news agency reported.
After being hit hard, the mini truck lost control, rushed into the opposite lane, colliding with a motorbike carrying an adult and three children.
Four people on the motorbike died on the spot.
The accident is being further investigated.
Vietnam reported 12,350 traffic accidents which killed 5,343 people and injured 9,552 others in the first six months of this year, according to the National Committee on Traffic Safety.