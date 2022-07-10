Four Teenagers Detained After Raping Classmate In Tamil Nadu

In Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district, four teenagers were detained on Thursday for reportedly raping a classmate, a 15-year-old girl, after extorting her to attend an event without telling her parents.



The girl, a high school student at a government higher secondary school, allegedly attended and took pictures with a senior student on May 22 at his birthday celebration. The child claimed that she was seeing a friend rather than telling her parents about the situation, reported The Indian Express.



Few classmates who attended the incident had recorded it on camera and photographed it. The accused allegedly began threatening to tell her parents. She apparently begged them to delete the video and ask them not to do it. The accused reportedly intercepted the girl on July 1. Police claimed that they transported her to one of their residences where they reportedly raped her while filming the incident.

The girl first kept the incident a secret and did not reveal it. Later, when she told her parents, they came to her school on Thursday, told her teachers, and a police report was then made. Furthermore, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act was utilised to charge the defendants under a number of different subsections. According to the authorities, they have been placed in an observation house.