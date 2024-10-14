Fourth Junior Doctor Hospitalized In Ongoing Hunger Strike For Healthcare Reforms

A fourth junior doctor participating in a hunger strike has been hospitalized due to health concerns. Pulastha Acharya, from NRS Medical College and Hospital, was admitted Sunday night after experiencing severe abdominal pain, according to hospital officials.



Acharya joins three other protesters who have required medical intervention since the fast began: Aniket Mahato, Anustup Majumdar, and Alok Verma, each from different medical institutions across West Bengal.

The hunger strike, which initially involved 11 junior doctors, commenced on October 5th. Protesters are demanding justice for a female colleague from RG Kar Hospital who was tragically raped and murdered in August. Additionally, they seek enhanced security measures in hospitals, the dismissal of State Health Secretary NS Nigam, and various systemic improvements in healthcare management.

Key demands include:

1. Implementation of a centralized hospital referral system

2. Creation of a bed vacancy monitoring system

3. Formation of task forces to ensure essential provisions like CCTV, on-call rooms, and washrooms

4. Increased police presence in hospitals, including permanent women officers

5. Expedited filling of vacant healthcare positions

This protest follows a 42-day strike that ended on September 21st after government assurances to address their concerns. The current hunger strike represents an escalation of their efforts to secure meaningful reforms in the wake of the August 9th tragedy at RG Kar Hospital.