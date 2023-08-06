'Fragments of idols found in Gyanvapi'

Varanasi: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Saturday resumed its scientific survey work at the Gyanvapi mosque here to determine whether the 17th-century mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple. Five members of the Muslim side also participated in the survey. Its advocate Tauheed Khan said advocates of the Intezamia Masjid Committee Akhlaq and Mumtaz accompanied the survey team. The Muslim side did not participate in the survey on Friday.

Government counsel Rajesh Mishra, who was with the ASI survey team during the day-long exercise a day before as well, on Saturday said the team started work in the morning and it would continue at 5 pm. Lawyer for the Hindu side Sudhir Tripathi claimed, "Not idols, but fragments of idols have been found in the debris. We are quite hopeful that idols will also be recovered... The Intezamia Masjid Committee is cooperating... they gave the keys which they were not giving earlier." Another lawyer of the Hindu side Subhash Nandan told reporters that the ASI team is examining the central hall under the main dome.

Late on Friday night, joint secretary of the Intezamia Masjid Committee Muhammad Yasin said in a letter that they would cooperate in the survey work, honouring the orders of the Supreme Court.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said he hoped that the floodgates for a "thousand Babris" (Babri Masjid) will not be opened after the ASI reports are made public after the survey. "#Gyanvapi ASI reports are made public, who knows how things will pan out. One hopes that neither 23rd December nor 6th December will repeat.