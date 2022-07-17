Free Medicines Worth Rs 72 Lakh Distributed In Kerala

During a two-day camp that ended on Saturday, Kozhikode Medical College Hospital (KMCH) provided free medication to Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) patients worth Rs 72 lakh. Twelve patients, all of them were youngsters, received the medication, Risdiplam, from the Kerala Medical Services Corporation Limited (KMSCL).



According to Dr. C. Sreekumar, superintendent of the Institute of Maternal and Child Health (IMCH), The second round of the camp would be held after reviewing the patients' conditions following the administration of the medication.

Dr Sreekumar stated that Risdiplam costs Rs 6 lakh for a vial. A vial was given to each of the 12 patients. Dr. Sankar G. H., a consultant geneticist, and Dr. Mary Ipe from the SAT Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram oversaw the camp. The only medication accessible in the nation for the treatment of SMA is risdiplam.

According to Health Minister Veena George, the free distribution of the medication at the government level, is a pioneering effort in the nation. She added that earlier, the medicine was administered to two children at SAT Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. Twelve children in Kozhikode received the drug at their convenience. People suffering from rare diseases are given priority by the government. At the SAT Hospital, we have already established a SMA clinic.

Spinal muscular atrophy is a genetic condition that weakens muscles through affecting nerves and muscles. Although it can affect adults, it primarily affects newborns and young children. Motor neurons, a particular class of nerve cells in the spinal cord that regulate muscle movement, are lost in people with SMA.

Meanwhile, without these motor neurons, nerve signals that cause muscles to contract are not sent to the muscles. Due to lack of use, several muscles in SMA shrink and weaken. The state health department's website states that 172 applications for financial aid for SMA therapy were submitted to the government.