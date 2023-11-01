Freelance photographer dies, another injured after bikes collide in south Delhi

  • Menu
A 30-year-old freelance photographer and filmmaker died while another person was injured after their motorcycles collided with each other in south Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Piyush Pal, a resident of DDA Flats, Kalkaji.

According to the police, on October 28, at 10.11 p.m., a PCR call was received at the Hauz Khas police station with the caller reporting that two men were injured after their bikes collided.

A police team reached the scene where both individuals had already been shifted to different hospitals.

"No eyewitnesses were present at the scene, and a thorough inspection was conducted. One of the injured individuals was taken to PSRI Hospital, and the other to the Trauma Centre," Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, Chandan Chowdhary said.

After analysing CCTV footage from the area, it was observed that a bike, ridden by Pal, who worked as a freelance photographer in Gurugram, collided with another bike driven by Bunty, 26, a resident of Badarpur who worked as a private driver in Gurugram.

"Based on Bunty's statement and the analysis of the CCTV footage, a case was registered. On Tuesday, around 6 p.m., information was received regarding the death of Piyush Pal.

"On Wednesday, a post-mortem examination was conducted, and the body was subsequently handed over to his relatives," the DCP added.

