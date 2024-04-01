From Germany to Jaipur, couple peddles 11,000 km before tying the knot

Jaipur : Edward and Sophie from Germany, after deciding to take a world tour on bicycles before tying the nuptial knot, reached Jaipur recently after travelling through Austria, Hungary, Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Montenegro, Albania, Macedonia, Greece, Turkey, Georgia, Armenia, Iran, and Pakistan.

Touring the Pink City on bicycles for four days, they left for Nepal on Sunday and shall get married after reaching Germany. The duo said that they aim to stand together and face whatever challenges come their way; hence, decided to take the tour.

“We will tour half the world on bicycle and will not only see the world closely but also face together whatever challenges come our way. We will get a chance to understand each other more closely. It is very attractive to hear that touring the world on a bicycle with your beloved is not easy," said Edward.

Sophie said: “We were being welcomed here everywhere.” The duo reached Jaipur Khazana Mahal on bicycles.

Anoop Srivastava, founder and director of Jaipur Khazana Mahal, said: “Edward and Sophie spent almost the entire day in the museum, closely studying the gems and jewellery. Sophie got mesmerised seeing Kundan Meena jewellery -- the specialty of Jaipur -- and promised to wear Kundan Meena jewelry for her wedding."

During their three-day stay in Jaipur, both of them also visited Amer Palace, City Place, Jantar Mantar, Albert Hall and Hawa Mahal.

Edward and Sophie left India on Sunday, and will reach Germany via Nepal before their wedding.