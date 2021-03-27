FSSAI made mandatory the BIS certification mark on the sale of packaged drinking water

New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has made the certification of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) mandatory for obtaining or registering licenses for packaged water and mineral water manufacturers.

FSSAI has given this instruction in a letter sent to the Food Commissioners of all states and union territories. This directive will come into effect from April 1, 2021. The FSSAI stated that under the Food Safety and Standards Act 2008, it would be mandatory for all food business operators (FBOs) to obtain a license / registration before starting any food business.

The regulator said that under the Food Safety and Standards (Restrictions and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations, 2011, anyone can sell packaged drinking water or mineral water only after the BIS certification mark