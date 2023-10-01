Full-Service Airline Vistara Cancels Delhi-Kolkata Flight To Assist Stranded Passengers In Kolkata And Port Blair

The cancellation of Vistara Flight UK747, operating from Kolkata to Port Blair, and the return flight UK787 on September 30, 2023, was attributed to adverse weather conditions in Port Blair. In response to this situation, Vistara announced that it would operate an extra flight on both sectors on October 1, 2023, specifically to accommodate passengers stranded in the two cities.



To make room for these additional flights, Vistara had to take the difficult step of canceling one of its flights originally scheduled to fly from Delhi to Kolkata and then return to Delhi. This decision was made with the best interests of the affected passengers in mind.



It's worth noting that Trinamool Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Derek O'Brien referenced the flight cancellation in relation to his party's planned protests in the national capital on Monday and Tuesday. In a post on X on Saturday, he voiced his concerns about the abrupt cancellation of special train services and the flight cancellation, emphasizing the determination of the party to address issues related to funds owed to Bengal by the BJP Union government.



Furthermore, Derek O'Brien shared a screenshot containing details of the canceled Vistara flight that was originally scheduled to depart from Kolkata at 6.45 pm to Delhi on Sunday.



Vistara's spokesperson assured that the airline is in direct contact with all affected customers to provide them with alternative options, such as seats on the next available flights, refunds, or other accommodations, and expressed deep regret for any inconvenience caused to passengers.



Vistara, a full-service carrier, made the difficult decision to cancel one of its scheduled flights from Kolkata to Delhi on Sunday. This cancellation was necessitated by the need to operate additional flights for passengers who found themselves stranded in Kolkata and Port Blair. The airline's spokesperson released a statement explaining the situation late on Saturday.



The cancellation of Vistara Flight UK747, operating from Kolkata to Port Blair, and the return flight UK787 on September 30, 2023, was attributed to adverse weather conditions in Port Blair. In response to this situation, Vistara announced that it would operate an extra flight on both sectors on October 1, 2023, specifically to accommodate passengers stranded in the two cities.



To make room for these additional flights, Vistara had to take the difficult step of canceling one of its flights originally scheduled to fly from Delhi to Kolkata and then return to Delhi. This decision was made with the best interests of the affected passengers in mind.



It's worth noting that Trinamool Congress leader and Rajya Sabha member Derek O'Brien referenced the flight cancellation in relation to his party's planned protests in the national capital on Monday and Tuesday. In a post on X on Saturday, he voiced his concerns about the abrupt cancellation of special train services and the flight cancellation, emphasizing the determination of the party to address issues related to funds owed to Bengal by the BJP Union government.



Furthermore, Derek O'Brien shared a screenshot containing details of the canceled Vistara flight that was originally scheduled to depart from Kolkata at 6.45 pm to Delhi on Sunday.



Vistara's spokesperson assured that the airline is in direct contact with all affected customers to provide them with alternative options, such as seats on the next available flights, refunds, or other accommodations, and expressed deep regret for any inconvenience caused to passengers.

