Full trial run for Odisha’s 2nd Vande Bharat conducted

Bhubaneswar: The full trial run of Puri-Rourkela Vande Bharat Express, which would be Odisha's second such train, was conducted on Wednesday.

The train left Puri station at 5 am to reach Bhubaneswar at 6.05 am, and left after five minutes for the onward journey. After brief halts at Cuttack, Dhenkanal and Angul, it reached Sambalpur at 10.15 am. Earlier, a trial run was held between Puri and Talcher Road stations.

On its return journey, the train will leave Rourkela at 2.10 pm and reach Puri at 9.40 pm, covering the distance in 7.5 hours, officials said.

''This is a historic moment for Rourkela. First, we got a flight, and now, the Vande Bharat Express. Rourkela's connectivity is getting enhanced and this is good for all,'' said Sunil Kayal, the president of the Rourkela Chamber of Commerce and Industries (RCCI).

The train will connect the coastal districts of the State to its western region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had flagged off Odisha's first Vande Bharat Express, which operates between Puri and Howrah, in May.