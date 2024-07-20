Future of over 10,000 students in the dark

Berhampur : The future of more than 10,000 students who passed out of Plus Three and PG courses from one of the oldest educational institutions here since 2021 is in the dark. This is the story of the erstwhile Khallikote Autonomous College upgraded to Khallikote Cluster University, Khallikote Research Intensive University, Khallikote University and finally Khallikote Unitary University, all in a matter of six years from 2015 to 2021. The institute will celebrate its 147th anniversary in August.

This transformation has left the University Grants Commission (UGC) confused about its status. And due to this, the Khallikote Unitary University is de-affiliated and yet to get UGC recognition.

“This is a big question mark on the future of the students and I am under immense pressure and mental stress,” said Prof Geetanjali Dash, Vice Chancellor of Berhampur University and also the In-charge VC of Khallikote Unitary University. A total of 5,500 students studying in Khallikote Unitary University and two batches of students have passed out from this institute after UGC ceased to recognise it since 2021, said Prof Geetanjali Dash, who assumed the additional charge of In-charge VC of Khallikote Unitary University since February 1 last.

Since there were so many changes in this one institution without following the official procedure, the UGC officials are in the soup reviewing the application togrant university status. The in-charge VC is in constant touch with the UGC and the Department of Higher Education to find a way out.

The Department of Higher Education upgraded Khallikote Autonomous College to a unitary university on August 1, 2021 and notified it only in its Gazette. On the other hand, the UGC disallows Gazette notification as the only criteria for recognition. Prof Geetanjali Dash said a notification by the Odisha Assembly recognising upgradation of Khallikote Autonomous College to a unitary university is necessary and she is quite optimistic that Odisha Assembly will pass a bill soon to this effect to facilitate the students and the status of an institution which is the source of knowledge and inspiration for one and all. The authorities sought recognition for Khallikote Unitary University under Section 2 (f) of UGC Act, 1956 and updated the university’s name and its website address on the UGC website soon after the Department of Higher Education upgraded Khallikote Autonomous College to a unitary university on August 1, 2021.

All the students who pass out of Khallikote Unitary University from 2021 are being provided with provisional certificates.

A validation act also has to be passed by the Odisha Assembly to facilitate these students by recognising the certificate of these students as valid.

No convocation has been held in Khallikote Unitary University since 2021 as the institute is de-affiliated. The Plus Three pass out students of Khallikote Unitary University cannot even apply for admission into PG courses of Berhampur University. The process for admission into Plus III courses has started at Khallikote Unitary University.

The college began as a Zilla school in 1856 and attained the status of an Intermediate College with the name of ‘Union College’ with the addition of FA Classes in 1878. It was renamed as Native College in 1887 with a student strength of 127 and 12 staff members.

The college faced an acute financial crisis around 1893. The Managing Committee, headed by the District Magistrate, A.WB. Higgins, approached the late Raja Saheb Harihar Mardaraj Deo of Khallikote, who generously donated 16.5 acres of land and liberal amounts later and created an endowment with Rs 1 lakh.

As a fitting tribute to the magnanimity of the late Raja Saheb, a resolution was adopted at a public meeting on August 16, 1893 to rename the college as Khallikote College. The building of the present Khallikote Higher Secondary School came up in 1896 and the Victoria Memorial Hostel for girl students (now renamed Jhansi Rani Hostel) was constructed in 1904 with a donation of Rs 10,000 by the Raja Saheb of Badakhemundi.

Degree classes in Arts and Science began in 1944, Commerce and Mathematics from 1963 and other subjects in subsequent years were affiliated to Utkal University.

The affiliation was transferred to Berhampur University, which was established in 1967.

The management of the college, until then under a private trust named K C Trust Managing Committee, was taken over by the government of Odisha in 1971. Autonomy was conferred on it in 1990.

In May 2006, the college was accorded the status of ‘CPE’ College with Potential of Excellence by the UGC. The college has the rare distinction of being the foremost college of the State in getting ‘A’ Grade by NAAC accreditation in January 2017.

Bright gems like Justice B Jagannath Das, a former Judge of the Supreme Court, Chief Justice Lingaraj Panigrahi, Justice P Balakrishna Rao, late Biswanath Das, Ex-Governor, Vice-Admiral H L Sharma and late V V Giri, the former President of India, are among its alumni. There are a number of luminaries who have contributed to the enrichment of this glorious institution in several ways.

