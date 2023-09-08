G-20 delegates received get traditional welcome at Airport

New Delhi: Guests from G20 countries have started arriving for the two day summit to begin from Saturday. Among those who reached Delhi on Friday are British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Argentine President Alberto Fernández and IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva.

The leaders were welcomed by traditional dance performances by various troupes and a smiling Georgieva danced to the beat of the music at the airport. Meloni and Hasina were received at the airport by Union Ministers Shobha Karandlaje and Darshana Jardosh respectively. Sunak was received by Union Minister Ashwini Choubey while Fernandez was welcomed by Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste.

Comoros President Azali Assoumani also arrived here to a rousing welcome. The G20 leaders will deliberate on pressing global issues at the grouping's annual summit here on September 9 and 10. India is hosting the summit in its capacity as the current G20 chair. The leaders of the influential grouping are being welcomed at the airport with cultural performances.





