G-20 Summit: Gurugram administration issues work-from-home advisory to private institutions for Friday

In view of the G-20 Summit, the Gurugram district administration on Thursday issued a work-from-home advisory to corporate and private institutions for September 8.
Gurugram: In view of the G-20 Summit, the Gurugram district administration on Thursday issued a work-from-home advisory to corporate and private institutions for September 8.
The G20 Summit meeting is taking place in New Delhi on Saturday and Sunday. "All corporate and private institutions were advised to instruct their employees to work from home on September 8 (Friday),” District Magistrate and Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said.
Due to the summit meeting, traffic will be regulated on NH-48 on September 8 and the traffic on the roads of Gurugram city is likely to be affected. Citizens should travel on September 8 only when absolutely necessary to avoid overcrowding, the advisory added.
