G20 Summit Highlights: World Leaders Pay Tribute To Gandhi And Biden Departs For Vietnam

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted world leaders at Rajghat, the memorial site of Mahatma Gandhi. There, they paid their respects and laid wreaths in honor of the father of the nation.







At the iconic Rajghat, the G20 family paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi - the beacon of peace, service, compassion and non-violence.



Concurrently, President Joe Biden concluded the G20 Summit in India and subsequently departed for Vietnam. The previous day, PM Modi played host to leaders from more than 30 countries and organizations, including US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, during the inaugural day of the 18th G20 Summit held at the Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in New Delhi.

The G20 Summit's opening day witnessed numerous significant developments, notably the unanimous endorsement of the Delhi Declaration, the formal inclusion of the African Union within the group, the formation of a biofuel alliance, and the announcement of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IECC EC). India, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, France, Germany, Italy, and the European Union signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the IECC EC.

The day concluded with President Droupadi Murmu hosting a grand dinner for nearly 400 attendees at the G20 venue, where Modi extended a warm welcome to the global leaders from the reception podium, set against the backdrop of the Nalanda University ruins in Bihar.

Furthermore, on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the inclusion of the African Union in the G20 as a "significant step" towards fostering a more inclusive global dialogue. PM Modi expressed his eagerness for collaborative efforts that benefit not just their respective continents but the entire world.

PM Modi's statement on the African Union's G20 membership was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) in response to Kenyan President William Ruto's remarks regarding the African Union's inclusion in the G20.

This development follows the African Union's full membership status in the Group of Twenty (G20) under India's presidency. During the inaugural session of the 'One Earth' program at the G20 on Saturday, PM Modi officially declared the African Union's full membership in the G20.





On X, PM Modi remarked, "Indeed, the inclusion of the @_AfricanUnion in the G20 is a significant step towards a more inclusive global dialogue. We look forward to collaborative efforts that benefit not only our respective continents but also the entire world." President William Ruto of Kenya welcomed the African Union's inclusion, recognizing its potential to amplify Africa's voice, visibility, and influence on the global stage while offering a platform to advance shared interests.