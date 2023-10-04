Gadkari tests Sky Bus in Sharjah before its India debut

New Delhi: Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday took a test ride on a Sky Bus at Sharjah in UAE. The Sky Bus which runs on an elevated rail cable system will be coming to India, the minister said.

“Visited the Pilot Certification and Experience Center of USky Technology and took a test ride of the Sky Bus to experience the safety and evacuation demo in Sharjah, UAE, during my en route to India from Prague. USky Technology has developed Sky Bus solutions, and iSky Mobility has tied up with uSky to bring these mobility services to India,” the minister wrote on X.

Sky Bus offers a sustainable, congestion-free urban mobility solution, reducing pollution and traffic congestion while providing efficient mobility for urban residents.

Moreover, its elevated rail cable system minimises land use, making it a valuable addition to the nation's mobility infrastructure.

Gadkari flew to Prague in the Czech Republic to attend the 27th World Road Congress. As a part of his trip, the Union Minister took a test ride in a Skoda H'CITY hydrogen bus, showcasing the government's commitment to explore sustainable and eco-friendly mobility solutions for India. On his way back he stopped at Sharjah for the Sky Bus test ride.