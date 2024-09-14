Ganesh Puja festivity grips Talcher

Angul: Ganesh Puja festivity has gripped Talcher as thousands of people are thronging the town from different areas. This year, about 80 dazzling puja marquees from Handidhuan chowk to the end of Talcher town are creating a festive mood.The entire coal town wears an attractive look with lightdecorations dotting the 5 km route.

The glittering decorations at Ganesh Bazaar,bypass, Handhidhuan, Hatatota and Tamrit colony are attractingpeople in large numbers. People from Angul, Parjang and Pallahara start coming to Talcher from 5 pm onwards to witness the puja.All along the route, shopkeepers are doing brisk business.

“This year, due to favourable weather, I brought my family with me to witness the famous Ganesh Puja in Talcher. We have visited a number of pandals which are decorated attractively. We enjoyed at the makeshift food stalls with families.This year, our visit to Talcher Ganesh Puja is remarkable and enjoyable”,said Sarat Pradhan of Parjang.

The local administration and police have held a series of meetings with various puja committees for smooth conduct of the festival. The immersion ceremony will take place on September 18.The entire area has been divided into four sectors and eight platoons of police force have been deployed to maintain law and order.