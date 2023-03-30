Gangster wanted in MCOCA nabbed from UP's Khurja, says Delhi Police

New Delhi: A gangster, associated with infamous Salman Tyagi-Saddam Hussain gang and absconding for more than three years in a MCOCA case, was arrested by the Delhi Police's Special Cell from Khurja city in Uttar Pradesh, a police official said on Thursday.

The accused identified as Muntzeer Tyagi alias Munti was also wanted in two more cases of abduction and extortion.

According to police, since the last two months there has been information about the movements of absconding criminal, who was continuously changing his hideouts in UP to evade arrest.

"Various teams were sent in UP to track the movements of fugitive during this period. After incessant efforts of more than two months, specific information was received about presence of accused Tyagi in Khurja City," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell, Alok Kumar said.

"On Wednesday, a police team traced and nabbed Tyagi from Khurja at 11 p.m," said the DCP.

The DCP said that Tyagi is a member of notorious Salman Tyagi and Saddam Hussain gang, which is also associated with Neeraj Bawana gang.

"Muntzeer, with members of the gang, is involved in cases of murder, attempt to murder, assault, abduction, extortion, robbery, hurt, threatening, gambling act, arms act satta operating among others in Delhi," he said.

A FIR under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act was registered against Tyagi and other gang members at Hari Nagar police station in 2019.

"Tyagi was wanted and absconding in this case. He was also declared a proclaimed offender last year in November," the official added.

In 2018, Tyagi, along with his associates, had abducted a person who was a witness in a case against his brother Salman Tyagi and threatened him not to depose in court.

"He, along with his associates, had also demanded extortion from a person in Hari Nagar area in 2021," said the official, add ing that further interrogation of the accused is in progress.