Ganja valued at Rs 5.76 cr seized in Tripura
Highlights
Agartala: Over 1,280 kg Ganja (marijuana) valued at Rs 5.76 crore from a Guwahati-bound truck at Ambassa in Tripura's Dhalai district, police said on Tuesday.
Assam Rifles spokesperson said that acting on secret information, the para-military force troopers intercepted a Guwahati (Assam) bound truck and 1,280 kg ganja was recovered.
The truck Left Agartala with some goods along with the Ganja, which, according to a police officer, was intended to be sold in Bihar.
The truck driver was arrested and later handed over to Tripura police for further investigation and legal proceedings.
