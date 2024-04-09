  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Ganja valued at Rs 5.76 cr seized in Tripura

Ganja valued at Rs 5.76 cr seized in Tripura
x
Highlights

Over 1,280 kg Ganja (marijuana) valued at Rs 5.76 crore from a Guwahati-bound truck at Ambassa in Tripura's Dhalai district, police said on Tuesday.

Agartala: Over 1,280 kg Ganja (marijuana) valued at Rs 5.76 crore from a Guwahati-bound truck at Ambassa in Tripura's Dhalai district, police said on Tuesday.

Assam Rifles spokesperson said that acting on secret information, the para-military force troopers intercepted a Guwahati (Assam) bound truck and 1,280 kg ganja was recovered.

The truck Left Agartala with some goods along with the Ganja, which, according to a police officer, was intended to be sold in Bihar.

The truck driver was arrested and later handed over to Tripura police for further investigation and legal proceedings.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X