Gautam Thapar sent to one-day ED custody

A Delhi court on Wednesday sent Avantha Group promoter Gautam Thapar to one-day custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case.

The ED had demanded a 14-day custody, but the court sent Thapar to the custody of the financial probe agency for one day.



After a day's custody, the agency will again produce him before the court.



Thapar was arrested on Tuesday night after the ED carried out searches at multiple locations in Delhi and Mumbai.



The case of money laundering is based on an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Thapar of Avantha Realty and Oyster Buildwell Pvt Ltd, among several others, for allegedly cheating Yes Bank to the tune of Rs 466 crore in June this year.

