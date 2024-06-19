Gehlot asks Rajasthan govt to implement Right to Health in state

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has demanded the BJP government of the state to implement the rules of 'Right to Health' "as ?soon as possible".

Gehlot has criticised some doctors for allegedly calling the ambitious 'Chiranjeevi Yojana' of the previous Congress government a failure. "Our government made a law of 'Right to Health' so that free treatment can be done in emergency situations. The present government should take the colleagues of the Doctors Association into confidence and make and implement the rules of 'Right to Health' as ?soon as possible so that every resident of Rajasthan gets the right to treatment," Gehlot said on X.

According to media reports, some private doctors had criticised the previous Gehlot government's Chiranjeevi scheme in the pre-budget review with Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. Countering this, the former chief minister wrote, "In the pre-budget discussion, a factually incorrect statement by a doctor on my operation has come to notice through media. My hernia operation was done in February 2019 while the Chiranjeevi scheme started from May 2021. "I was treated at SMS Hospital, Jaipur for blockage in my artery, fracture in toes and happy hypoxia after Covid, due to which I was admitted there for a few days and got treatment by taking advantage of government schemes," he said.

Gehlot claimed that the Chiranjeevi Yojana has improved the lives of lakhs of people. If this scheme was not there, then who knows how many poor and middle class families would have sold their land and property for treatment, he said. "Some doctors of the private hospitals should avoid defaming a good scheme and a sacred medical profession by telling such lies," Gehlot said.