Gehlot condoles family of student who died in Jodhpur accident on Aug 15; accuses Raj CM of insensitivity

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday visited the family of a 12-year-old boy, Lokendra Singh, who tragically lost his life in a road accident on August 15.

Ashok Gehlot met the grieving family and later visited Mathuradas Mathur Hospital to inquire about the condition of the three other injured students.

Speaking to the media at the airport earlier, the Congress leader launched a scathing attack on the Bhajan Lal Sharma-led government, accusing the Chief Minister of showing a complete lack of sensitivity during his visit to Jodhpur for the state-level Independence Day celebrations.

"A student died while on his way to attend the CM’s event, yet instead of meeting the bereaved family, the Chief Minister changed his route and left. I don’t understand who advises him. If he had met the family, it would have eased public anger,” Ashok Gehlot said.

Ashok Gehlot also criticised the local police for failing to stop underage and overloaded two-wheeler riders.

“If three or four students were riding on a single bike, the police should have intervened and stopped them. Had they done their duty, the accident might have been avoided,” he said.

He further condemned the lack of basic arrangements like water and shade at the Independence Day event organised by the ruling BJP, which led to health issues for over 20 schoolchildren.

“This is sheer negligence by the administration. I doubt any action has been taken against those responsible, but accountability must be ensured to prevent such incidents in the future,” Ashok Gehlot asserted.

Commenting on the 'voter fraud' issue that has been raised by Opposition parties in the country, Ashok Gehlot backed Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi’s demand for a nationwide voter verification process.

“Vote theft is now being discussed in every village. LoP Rahul Gandhi wants all voters to be reverified and a transparent system put in place to ensure fair elections. Unfortunately, the Election Commission’s attitude on this matter is disappointing,” he said.

On August 15, four students were hit by a speeding truck near Residency Road crossing, under the Ratanada police station limits.

Lokendra Singh died on the spot after being run over. The truck driver fled the scene. Three other students sustained serious injuries and are being treated at Mathuradas Mathur Hospital.



