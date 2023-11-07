Gehlot doesn’t take action against Kanhaiya Lal’s killers, but bans procession on Ram Navami: Amit Shah

Jaipur : Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday criticised the Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, saying that he does not take action against the killers of Kanhaiya Lal but bans the Ram Navami procession.

“He doesn’t do anything to those who beheaded Kanhaiya Lal but bans the procession of Ram Navami-Mahavir Jayanti while PFI people were openly holding rallies in Kota. It was Modi who put PFI people in jail. There have been riots every day in Rajasthan. Kanhaiya Lal was beheaded. A 300 year old Shiv temple was demolished in Alwar, Ram Darbar was bulldozed in Salasar, a saint committed suicide against illegal mining,” Shah said while addressing a public rally.



Shah on Tuesday addressed different gathering in Kuchaman, Makrana and Parbatsar areas of Rajasthan. He also criticised the Gehlot government for its “appeasement” policy and “vowed” to free the state from Congress rule. Shah asked people to put all the 25 seats back in Modi's bag in 2024 general election.

Amit Shah also addressed a public meeting in support of BJP candidate Man Singh in Parbatsar. “How many Divalis come in a year? This year there will be three Divalis in Rajasthan. The first Divali will be on the day of Divali, the second Divali will come on December 3, when the lotus will bloom in Rajasthan. The third Divali will come on January 22 when Ram temple will be opened in Ayodhya,” Shah said.

“As Lord Shri Ram was sitting in a tent in a humiliated manner every person was waiting for five hundred and fifty years to get this thing right,” Shah said. In Makrana, Shah held a meeting in support of BJP candidate Sumita Bhinchar. He said that the there is rampant nepotism in Rajasthan and the state has witnessed an increase in crimes against women.

“The people of Rajasthan are not with you (Ashok Gehlot). Modi has crushed the appeasement efforts by banning PFI across the country. If Congress government comes back to power, Ashok Gehlot will lift the ban on PFI,” Shah said. In Kuchaman, Shah addressed the gathering in support of BJP candidate Vijay Singh Choudhary from Nawan.

“Just when I was coming, I met some communist friends at the airport. They said that we cannot go to Rajasthan. I asked them why? The color of our flag is red. Gehlot Saheb gets angry just by seeing red color, anything red. Gehlot ji sees ‘Lal Diary’ in every red color,” Shah said.

Shah said that Ashok Gehlot’s government in Rajasthan is the most corrupt government. “Wherever you put your hand, a scam emerges. The Gehlot government has made a world record in paper leak. Every paper of RPSC was leaked. Every year three papers are leaked. More than 14 papers were leaked in four years. We will make such an arrangement that not a single paper will be leaked in Rajasthan,” Shah said.

He said that there is no electricity and no jobs in Rajasthan. Shah said that Kashmir is an integral part of India. “It takes courage to remove Article 370 from Kashmir. When Article 370 was removed, Rahul Gandhi used to say in the Parliament that it should not be removed as it will trigger bloodbath. This is Modi’s rule. No one had the courage to throw a single stone,” he said.