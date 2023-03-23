Ghazwa-e-Hind case: NIA conducts raids in 3 states

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted raids in eight locations across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat in connection with the Ghazwa-e-Hind case, an official said.

An official said that incriminating materials, including digital devices, mobile phones, memory cards and documents have been seized during the raids in the houses of eight suspects.

The searches were carried out in Nagpur (Maharashtra), Gwalior district (Madhya Pradesh), and Valsad, Surat and Botad districts in Gujarat.

"The accused named in the Ghazwa-e-Hind case planned to make India an Islamic state by 2047. We have seized a number of incriminating documents," a source said.

In July 2022, a case was registered in Patna's Phulwarisharif police station against the members of Ghazwa-e-Hind module, which was being operated and controlled from Pakistan.

Marghoob Ahmad Danish a.k.a. Tahir, the admin of a WhatsApp group 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' created by a Pakistani national, was arrested in the case.

"Marghoob created 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' groups on different social media platforms, including WhatsApp and Telegram. He had also created a dedicated WhatsApp group for Bangladeshi nationals, with the title 'BDGhazwa E HindBD'," the official said.

Marghoob had added many people from India as well as from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Yemen to those groups.

The module aimed to radicalise impressionable Indian youth with the ultimate objective of "conquest of India" -- "Ghazwa-e-Hind'.

The members of this group were being radicalised with the aim of converting them into 'Sleeper Cells' for carrying out terrorist activities.

The NIA filed a chargesheet against Marghoob in January this year.