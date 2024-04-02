Live
- FSSAI tells e-commerce firms to stop misuse of ‘Health Drink’ tag to push sales
- Director KVR Mahendra unveils insights into ‘Bharatanatyam’
- JSW Energy gets board nod to raise Rs 5,000 crore through share sale
- TDP youth leader Kesineni Venkat flays YSRCP govt.
- Ghulam Nabi Azad will contest elections from Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat
- Chief Minister Revanth Reddy does not care about farmers' problems as he thinks how to win the parliamentary elections - Former BRS MLA Guvwala Balaraju
- Rajasthan CEO hospitalised after 'breathing difficulty', discharged after tests
- IPL 2024: 'What wrong has Rohit done', fans would be thinking, says Navjot Sidhu on MI captaincy change
- EC transfers three IAS abd six IPS officers in AP
- ‘Bhale Wedding’ from GV Prakash, Aishwarya Rajesh’s ‘Dear’ captivates audience
Ghulam Nabi Azad will contest the Lok Sabha elections.
New Delhi: Ghulam Nabi Azad will contest the Lok Sabha elections. His party DPAP has announced the seat. He will contest from Anantnag-Rajouri seat. Party treasurer Taj Mohiuddin announced this in Srinagar on Tuesday (April 2).
