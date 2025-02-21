Giriraj Singh takes dip in Sangam

Mahakumbh Nagar: Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh took a dip at Triveni Sangam on Thursday. After bathing in the Ganga, he said that Mahakumbh is not just a great festival, but a divine stream of Sanatan culture, where there is a sacred confluence of faith, devotion and spirituality. A dip in the holy stream Ganga purifies the heart and gives the feeling of salvation. On this auspicious occasion, "I got the privilege of taking a Kumbh bath. The mind is happy, and the soul is satisfied." Giriraj Singh said that Maha Kumbh is a symbol of the grandeur of Indian culture and the unity and integrity of Sanatan traditions. It is a festival of faith and spiritual purification, where all the Sanatanis gather and earn virtue.

