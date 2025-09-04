Girish to head panel to ensure Puri temple security

Puri: The Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee (SJTMC) on Wednesday formed a sub-committee headed by former Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Girish Chandra Murmu, to suggest measures to ensure full protection of the temple in view of frequent security breaches at the 12th-century shrine.

The newly reconstituted SJTMC, at its first meeting held under the chairmanship of Gajapati Maharaja of Puri, Dibyasingha Deb, the titular king of Puri, felt that a sub-committee needs to be formed as there have been several security breaches in recent months.

Girish, who is also a former CAG, has been given the responsibility to suggest measures for the security of the shrine, which is under the scanner of terror outfits, according to intelligence agencies. While Girish will head the sub-committee for Jagannath temple security, he will be assisted by Puri Collector, SP and servitors.

“If required, the sub-committee may take more members to complete the task,” Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee said, adding that the temple security matter was discussed at length at the meeting.

Padhee said a sub-committee was also formed, headed by the Puri Collector, for the implementation of ‘Dhadi darshan’ (queue system) at Natamandap (inner sanctum area) of the shrine.

He said a total of 14 sub-committees have been formed, including four statutory sub-committees (finance, rituals, Ratna Bhandar and appeal) to advise the SJTMC on the governance and administration of different temple matters.

“The managing committee has approved implementation of the proposed ‘Dhadi darshan’ or queue system at the temple on a pilot basis, and preparations are being made to start it early.

“A nine-member committee has been formed under the chairmanship of Puri Collector for the purpose. It will assess the plan from different aspects and hold detailed discussions with all stakeholders.

The focus will be on ensuring that ramps and barricades to be installed for the purpose do not affect the smooth conduct of the rituals,” Padhee told reporters.

He said the committee will give suggestions and prepare a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the proper implementation of the queue system.

“Meanwhile, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has given permission for air conditioning of the Nata mandapa (dancing hall) in the temple,” he said.

Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said that efforts are on to start the ‘Dhadi darshan’ from September 15.