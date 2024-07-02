Goa BJP burns effigy of LoP Rahul Gandhi over his ‘Hindu’ remark

Panaji: BJP’s Yuva Morcha on Tuesday burnt the effigy of Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi for his Hindu remarks in the Parliament.

The protest was held right in front of the Congress office in the capital city, wherein BJP youths were present in large numbers along with their MLAs.

MLA Ulhas Tuenkar said that everyone loves their religion and hence they condemn the statement of LoP Rahul Gandhi against Hindus.

“People of all faiths live in this country. We are working together with all of them. However, we are hurt by the statement of Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha. The public will teach him a lesson at the right time,” he said.

Besides shouting slogans against the LoP Rahul Gandhi, they also burnt his effigy.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday demanded an apology from LoP Rahul Gandhi for his remarks.

“This is INC's Nafarat ki Dukan! calling Hindus 'Hinsak' is a brazen insult, disrespect towards Hindus. LoP Rahul Gandhi must apologise to the House and crores of Hindus all over the world,” Sawant said.

Addressing the House, LoP Rahul Gandhi said: “All our great men have spoken about non-violence and finishing fear…But, those who call themselves Hindu only talk about violence, hatred, untruth… Aap Hindu ho hi nahi (You are not even Hindu)…”

Starting off his speech, the LoP waved a copy of the Constitution and also the photo of Lord Shiva while launching a broadside at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ideologue Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).