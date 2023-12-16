Live
Just In
Goa Child Rights body advocates establishment of additional POCSO Fast Track Court
Panaji: With a view to expedite the resolution of cases under the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012, the Goa State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (GSCPCR) has recommended for the creation of an exclusive Fast Track Court (FTC) for South Goa District.
Peter F. Borges, the Chairperson of the GSCPCR, called upon state Law Minister Aleixo Sequiera, and discussed the crucial initiative.
According to Borges, mandated by Section 44 of the POCSO Act, 2012, and Rule 12 of the POCSO Rules, 2020, the Goa SCPCR, assumes a critical responsibility for vigilantly monitoring the implementation status of the POCSO Act.
"The Goa SCPCR is actively engaged in a comprehensive assessment of the implementation status of the POCSO Act. This involves meticulous scrutiny of its provisions, investigative processes, trial proceedings, and the accessibility of support services for victims," he said.
"The recent extension of the Fast Track Special Court (FTSCs) by the Union Cabinet, from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2026, aligns seamlessly with the 'Scheme on Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs) for Expeditious Disposal of Cases of Rape and Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act' which initially sanctioned two FTSC courts for the state of Goa. On compelling grounds, the Goa SCPCR strongly recommends the establishment of an additional POCSO Fast Track Court in South Goa District," he said.
"The existing FTC in North Goa District, managing over 100 POCSO cases, strains its capacity for prompt and efficient trials. Establishing a court in South Goa, would alleviate this burden, ensuring timely justice," he pointed out.